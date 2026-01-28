Outgoing Government Approves €260 Million for Personnel and Social Payments in January 2026

The outgoing government on January 28 approved funding for personnel expenses and social payments from the state budget, as well as transfers from the state budget to the budgets of the State Social Security Fund, the National Health Insurance Fund, and the European Union funds account of the National Fund, for January 2026, amounting to up to €260 million. The funds will be covered by balances carried over from the previous year.

This approach ensures that the planned increases in expenditure and transfers are secured, allowing ministries and institutions to operate normally, as their spending will be in line with the amendments already enacted in the relevant legislation.

The financing of these expenses and transfers is carried out under Article 3, Paragraph 3 of the Law on Revenue Collection and Expenditure for 2026, until the adoption of the 2026 State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria, the 2026 State Social Security Fund Budget, and the 2026 National Health Insurance Fund Budget.