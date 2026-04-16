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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Over €45,000 Intended for Vote-Buying Seized in Police Operation

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Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
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This was announced on Facebook by Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Georgi Kandev

акция сдвр полицията иззе 000 евро предназначени купуване гласове
Снимка: Georgi Kandev/Facebook

More than €45,000 intended for vote-buying ahead of Sunday’s elections has been seized in an operation by the Sofia Directorate of Interior on April 16. This was announced ina post on Facebook by the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Georgi Kandev.

A further €20,000 with the same intended purpose was confiscated in the district of Ruse.

A successful police operation was also carried out in Pernik, where more than €10,000 was found, along with lists of names and corresponding individuals.

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