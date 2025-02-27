Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia

The Sofia Directorate of Interior and the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office on February 27 provided more details about the uncovered warehouses containing illegal vapes in Sofia.

Two individuals have been charged for possessing excise goods without stamps in large quantities. Following yesterday's operation in the "Lyulin" district, one arrest was reported.

One of the detainees was convicted in 2021 for the same offense, while the other has only previous record. The proposed penalty is a fine ten times the value of the goods held.

A total of 17,000 vapes with liquid have been found, as well as materials for the production of over 90,000 more, explained the director of the Sofia Directorate of Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov.

"The quantity of the liquid itself is about 1,850 litres. This is the first of our six planned operations in this area, in which we identify both possession and distribution, as well as production – in some of the searched premises last night, equipment was discovered. It appears to be a private workshop, leading to goods with an unclear origin."

After production, the goods enter the commercial network through online applications and courier companies.

The Sofia police uncovered warehouses for storing unmarked vapes in the "Lyulin" district yesterday. One person, who had previously been convicted for similar crimes, was arrested. In the detainee's home, four warehouses with large quantities of vapes and liquids were discovered.

