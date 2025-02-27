НОВИНИ
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia

Materials for the production of over 90,000 more devices have also been seized

Снимка: BTA
17:47, 27.02.2025
The Sofia Directorate of Interior and the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office on February 27 provided more details about the uncovered warehouses containing illegal vapes in Sofia.

Two individuals have been charged for possessing excise goods without stamps in large quantities. Following yesterday's operation in the "Lyulin" district, one arrest was reported.

One of the detainees was convicted in 2021 for the same offense, while the other has only previous record. The proposed penalty is a fine ten times the value of the goods held.

A total of 17,000 vapes with liquid have been found, as well as materials for the production of over 90,000 more, explained the director of the Sofia Directorate of Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov.

"The quantity of the liquid itself is about 1,850 litres. This is the first of our six planned operations in this area, in which we identify both possession and distribution, as well as production – in some of the searched premises last night, equipment was discovered. It appears to be a private workshop, leading to goods with an unclear origin."

After production, the goods enter the commercial network through online applications and courier companies.

The Sofia police uncovered warehouses for storing unmarked vapes in the "Lyulin" district yesterday. One person, who had previously been convicted for similar crimes, was arrested. In the detainee's home, four warehouses with large quantities of vapes and liquids were discovered.

Prosecutor's Office Asks Prosecutor General to Request Lifting the Immunity of Four MPs and a Candidate for Mayor of a District in Sofia
 Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas
 Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
 Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
 Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
 EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
 Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
 "Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
 After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
 Breakdown Leaves Customers Without Heating and Hot Water in Several Districts in Sofia
 Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
 Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
