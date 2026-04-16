Over 210,000 Low-Income Individuals Receive €20 Compensation over March Fuel Price Rise

A total of 210,934 low-income individuals will receive €20 in state compensation due to rising fuel prices in March, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy announced on April 16.

This follows the completion of checks by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) to determine how many applicants meet the programme’s criteria — namely, to own a car or have a leasing contract, and to have an average monthly income of no more than twice the poverty line. Of nearly 50,000 applicants, 28,078 were found to be eligible.

The majority of beneficiaries — just over 182,000 people — have already received the funds. They did not need to apply, as the Social Assistance Agency already held their bank details due to benefits paid in January and February. The payments were transferred automatically after verification by the NRA.

Compensation for April will be paid if the average monthly retail price of standard fuels is equal to or above €1.60 per litre, according to NRA data. If this condition is met, all those who received €20 for March will receive the same amount for April without needing to reapply.

Those who did not submit an application in March will be able to do so in April.





