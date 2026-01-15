БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Parliament Backs First-Reading Changes to Waste Management Law Amid Row Over Sofia Rubbish Crisis

Снимка: BTA

With the votes of GERB–UDF, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) – New Beginning, There Is Such a People and Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP) – United Left, the National Assembly has approved at first reading amendments to the Waste Management Act. The debate, which lasted more than two hours, escalated into mutual accusations between the governing parties and the opposition over the waste collection crisis in the capital.

GERB, MRF – New Beginning and Vazrazhdane accused Mayor Vasil Terziev of having neglected the problem and of failing to conclude new contracts with waste collection companies in time, which they say has led to Sofia being buried under rubbish. WCC–DB countered that the crisis is the result of previous administrations of the capital, led by GERB, which handed waste collection over to people known by nicknames.

To defend the amendments, the outgoing Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov, appeared before parliament.

Manol Genov, outgoing Minister of Environment and Water:

“The proposed bill is the result of the need to modernise the national regulatory framework, to introduce EU requirements and to increase the efficiency of waste management. This change is not only aimed at overcoming infringement procedures by the European Commission against Bulgaria for shortcomings in the transposition of European legislation, but is also the result of many of your questions and findings regarding improper waste management and illegal dumping sites.

The adoption of this bill will prevent sanctions being imposed on the state. It implements the Circular Economy Strategy and the Plan to Reduce the Administrative Burden. One of our goals is to introduce a single electronic document through the National Waste Information System. This will remove the need to submit paper documents and will improve control.

We are introducing separate collection of textile waste and additional control over single-use plastic products. We are establishing specific sanctions for non-compliance with the plastics regulation. We are expanding the obligations of municipalities, which must build at least one additional temporary waste site, including for construction waste. The aim is to limit illegal dumping.

The regime governing activities is being improved and control is being extended. Additional requirements are being introduced for recovery organisations, including their subcontractors. We are regulating activities upon the expiry of permits. There will be stricter sanctions for illegal activities. Illegal dumping has become a national problem, while penalties have not been updated for decades. With this amending act, we are bringing them in line with the seriousness of the offences.

The draft does not require additional funds from the state budget.”

