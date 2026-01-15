Parliament Backs First-Reading Changes to Waste Management Law Amid Row Over Sofia Rubbish Crisis

With the votes of GERB–UDF, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) – New Beginning, There Is Such a People and Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP) – United Left, the National Assembly has approved at first reading amendments to the Waste Management Act. The debate, which lasted more than two hours, escalated into mutual accusations between the governing parties and the opposition over the waste collection crisis in the capital.

GERB, MRF – New Beginning and Vazrazhdane accused Mayor Vasil Terziev of having neglected the problem and of failing to conclude new contracts with waste collection companies in time, which they say has led to Sofia being buried under rubbish. WCC–DB countered that the crisis is the result of previous administrations of the capital, led by GERB, which handed waste collection over to people known by nicknames.

To defend the amendments, the outgoing Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov, appeared before parliament.