БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Коледни и великденски добавки ще се дават на най-бедните...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Премиерът Андрей Гюров: Масовото участие на гражданите ще...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Трагедията край Маслен нос: Какви са версиите за...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Спецакция срещу купения вот се провежда във Варненска област
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan and Acting U.S. Ambassador H. Martin McDowelll Pledge to Strengthen Bulgaria–U.S. Cooperation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Запази

The meeting was requested by the American side

Рая Назарян се срещна с и.д американски посланик Х. Мартин Макдауъл
Снимка: National Assembly

Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan held talks with the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia, H. Martin McDowell, the parliamentary press office reported on March 18. The meeting, requested by the American side, focused on key areas and achievements in the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, with both sides expressing readiness to further enhance cooperation on priority bilateral issues.

“I am confident that even after Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, our country will continue to pursue the upward trend in strategic cooperation with the United States,” Raya Nazaryan said. She expressed assurance that Bulgaria will make every effort to advance key issues and strengthen engagement across all areas of the shared agenda.

photos by National Assembly

“For Bulgaria, enhanced cooperation with the United States is of particular importance in the fields of new technologies and innovation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, connectivity, people-to-people exchanges, as well as strengthening security in the Black Sea region and NATO’s Eastern Flank, and in close collaboration on Western Balkans initiatives,” the Speaker of Parliament stressed.

She also noted that Bulgaria’s inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has long been a national priority, enjoying broad public and political consensus. “As a result of consistent and targeted efforts by Bulgarian institutions, in close and constructive cooperation with our U.S. partners, the country has achieved sustainable and clearly measurable progress in meeting the membership requirements,” Raya Nazaryan said. “These achievements give us reason to expect positive developments on this matter in the near future,” the Parliament Speaker added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трагедията край Маслен нос: Какви са версиите за потъването на риболовния кораб?
1
Трагедията край Маслен нос: Какви са версиите за потъването на...
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на 15-годишното момче заяви пълно доверие в работата на прокуратурата
2
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
Лидерски сблъсъци и нови играчи по пътя към 52-рия парламент
3
Лидерски сблъсъци и нови играчи по пътя към 52-рия парламент
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на 19 април
4
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на...
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален скрининг
5
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален...
Предстои понижение на температурите през следващите дни
6
Предстои понижение на температурите през следващите дни

Най-четени

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
2
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от Великобритания и САЩ
3
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от...
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток, проблемът – в електромера
4
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток,...
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
5
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
Председателят на ОФК Поморие е загиналият мъж в Бургас
6
Председателят на ОФК Поморие е загиналият мъж в Бургас

More from: Bulgaria

Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw
Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw
Police Raid in Burgas Uncovers Vote-Buying Scheme Police Raid in Burgas Uncovers Vote-Buying Scheme
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Ten Illegal Migrants Found Hidden in Van Near Burgas Ten Illegal Migrants Found Hidden in Van Near Burgas
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Bulgaria's Caretaker PM and EC President Discuss Fourth Payment Request under Recovery and Resilience Plan Bulgaria's Caretaker PM and EC President Discuss Fourth Payment Request under Recovery and Resilience Plan
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Large Number of Greeks Travel to Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol Large Number of Greeks Travel to Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Caretaker Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov: Due to the Iran War, NATO’s Missile Defence Has Been Placed on Its Highest Level of Readiness Caretaker Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov: Due to the Iran War, NATO’s Missile Defence Has Been Placed on Its Highest Level of Readiness
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на 19 април
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Депутатите приеха окончателно удължителния закон за бюджета Депутатите приеха окончателно удължителния закон за бюджета
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
У нас
Коледни и великденски добавки ще се дават на най-бедните по закон Коледни и великденски добавки ще се дават на най-бедните по закон
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Атаки срещу военна и енергийна инфраструктура в Иран Атаки срещу военна и енергийна инфраструктура в Иран
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
По света
Акции срещу купуването на гласове във Варненско и Хасковско
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Опасност в Средиземно море: Повреден руски танкер с риск от експлозия
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
По света
Увеличава се броят на заразените с менингит B във Великобритания
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ