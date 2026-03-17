Pass of the Republic Closed After Lorry Crash Near Pchelinovo

The Pass of the Republic was closed following a road accident that occurred at around 09:00 this morning, March 17, near the village of Pchelinovo. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, a lorry was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and has been taken to a hospital in Stara Zagora for examination.

The accident caused cargo to spill onto the roadway, and arrangements have been made to clear the route.

Heavy goods vehicles are being held at the scene, while light vehicles are being diverted through the Shipka Pass.

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The Pass of the Republic is a mountain pass in the Balkan Mountains (Stara Planina) in Bulgaria. It connects Veliko Tarnovo and Gurkovo.

It is also known as Hainboaz Pass.



