Patriarch Daniil on the Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Faith, Hope and Love - There Is Nothing Greater in This Life

“Faith, hope, and love—there is nothing greater in this life. Each of us can reflect on our own faith, on whether we have hope for tomorrow. Many people say, ‘Believe in yourself.’ But a friend might ask, ‘What should I believe in? I’ll fall after two metres and won’t be able to get up—what should I trust?’ Yet God is strong enough to lift us. The Church calls us, but the responsibility lies with us—when we hear the bell, will we respond? The Church cannot force us to be better; that power is given to us by God. Therefore, let us show wisdom, faith, and love, so that we may rejoice and inherit eternal life in Christ’s kingdom,” said Patriarch Daniil after celebrating the solemn Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Sophia in the capital on September 17.

September 17 is the Day of Sofia. The Orthodox Church honours Faith, Hope, Love, and their mother Sophia.

On this day, the city, named after the Church of St. Sophia—God’s Divine Wisdom—celebrates its holiday with a rich cultural programme at numerous locations.

The highlight will be a grand concert this evening in front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

The Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Celebrating the Spirit of Faith, Hope and Love



