Petrich Municipality to Declare a State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Municipality of Petrich, Southern Bulgaruia, declares a state of emergency from 13:00 today, November 27.

Rainfall over the course of the day has reached between 20 and 25 litres per square metre.

Heavier precipitation — more than 35 l/m² in the past three hours — has been recorded in Sandanski.

Heavy Rain Floods Streets, Bridges and Basements in Sandanski and Petrich Municipalities

Isolated incidents of flooded basements and streets have been reported in the villages of Levunovo, Novo Delchevo and Lilyanovo.