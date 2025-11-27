БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Flooded Streets, Bridges and Basements in Sandanski and Petrich After Torrential Overnight Rainfall

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази

No reports of people in distress.

обилните валежи наводниха улици мостове мазета общините сандански петрич

Torrential rain falling since last night across southwestern Bulgaria has flooded streets, bridges and basements in the municipalities of Sandanski and Petrich. In some places, rainfall totals range from 20 to 80 litres per square metre.

The mayor of Sandanski described the situation as complex: a bridge in the town has been submerged, the Leshnitsa River has burst its banks near the village of Lilyanovo, and there are multiple reports of flooded basements.

Flooded basements have also been reported in the villages of Novo Delchevo, Leshnitsa and Djigurovo.

Several streets in Sandanski are under water, and heavy rain is causing difficulties at the vegetable market near the village of Kurnalovo.

There are no reports of people in danger. Emergency teams are on the ground working to stabilise the situation. The road from Petrich to the village of Mitino has been closed after becoming submerged.

Earlier today, heavy rainfall triggered a rockslide in the Kresna Gorge and another in the Predel area.

Both landslides have now been cleared and traffic is currently flowing normally. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution, as further rockfalls and landslides remain possible.

