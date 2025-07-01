Phishing and Money Laundering Ring Disrupted by Bulgaria’s Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

How did the scheme work? Four are in custody and three others are wanted
A phishing and money laundering group has been disrupted by the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP).The group is part of a larger international fraud network.
Four individuals have been arrested, while three others are wanted.
Natalia Nikolova, Sofia District Prosecutor:
"Through phishing schemes, they managed to send deceptive messages to victims, misleading them into believing they owed money to specific individuals or convincing them they were purchasing cryptocurrency—for example, claiming that a €100 payment would result in the acquisition of digital assets. In reality, the funds were transferred directly to the group’s accounts."
Emil Borisov, Deputy Director of GDBOP:
"Four people have been detained. They acted as intermediaries between the organisers—Ukrainian nationals—and the so-called 'straw persons.' They recruited socially vulnerable individuals and registered companies in their names."