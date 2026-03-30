Phone Scammer Deceived Elderly Woman Out of 7,800 Euros after Posing as a Doctor

An 84-year-old woman from the village of Chiflik has handed over 7,800 euros to a stranger who posed as a doctor over the phone.

The report was filed on Saturday with the Regional Police Directorate – Lovech, according to information from the authorities. Police say the elderly woman received a call from a man claiming to be a doctor, who told her that her daughter-in-law had been involved in an accident and that 22,000 euros were needed for treatment.

The woman collected her available funds—7,800 euros—in a plastic bag and handed them personally to the stranger at a pre-arranged location.

The case was reported by a relative of the victim. A pre-trial investigation has been opened at the Troyan Regional Police Department, and inquiries are ongoing.