PM Rosen Zhelyazkov at the UN General Assembly: Russian Aggression Against Ukraine is a Global Threat

In his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov placed a strong emphasis on the war in Ukraine, while also recalling that Bulgaria is marking an important milestone – 70 years of membership in the United Nations.

Speaking from the world’s highest diplomatic platform, Zhelyazkov underlined that for seven decades Bulgaria has stood alongside other member states in pursuit of the UN’s founding ideals.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "As we celebrate this milestone, we renew our pledge to the Charter and to a future defined not by divisions, but by unity and strength it brings."

The Prime Minister’s central message was one of peace and international unity. He stressed that Russian aggression against Ukraine constitutes a global threat.

photo by BTA

"The only path to peace is clear: Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected, and its territorial integrity fully restored," Zhelyazkov said.

He reaffirmed that Bulgaria is a consistent defender of the rules-based international order and insisted that hope lies not in isolation, but in coming together.

"Unity makes strength – this is the message that Bulgaria brings to the world today," he added.

Among other highlights of his speech were calls for reform of the UN Security Council, limiting the abuse of the veto power, and ensuring greater representation for Eastern Europe. The Bulgarian Prime Minister also outlined his country’s priorities within the UN framework: the protection of human rights, gender equality, youth empowerment, and an active role in the fight against climate change.

"Sustainable development cannot be separated from human rights, peace and security. Bulgaria will continue to contribute to global development, with a special focus on the Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership, and the Middle East," Zhelyazkov emphasised.

With this message of unity and responsibility, Bulgaria marked its 70th anniversary at the UN and called on the international community to remain united in defending peace, dignity and opportunity for every person in the world.