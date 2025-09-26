Main Points from Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's Address to the UN General Assembly

September 26 was the last day of the participation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and the Bulgarian government delegation in the the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Zhelyazkov delivered his speech to the heads of state and government of the member states.

Against the backdrop of escalating global conflicts, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasised the need for a unified response to crises. In his address, he focused on issues including the war in Ukraine, the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the pursuit of a two-state solution, as well as the EU-integrated, merit-based advancement of the Western Balkans.

On the topic of Ukraine, the Prime Minister reaffirmed support for the full restoration of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also addressed incursions by Russian drones and aircraft into the airspace of EU and NATO member states.

"The full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, with its global repercussions, represents an existential challenge to the rules-based international order. This is not merely a European conflict – it threatens the very legitimacy of the United Nations. It is entirely unacceptable for a founding member state of the UN, with permanent Security Council status, to wage war without respecting international humanitarian law and human rights law. The path to peace is clear: Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected, and its territorial integrity fully restored. A complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire is necessary. In recent weeks, Russia has committed serious violations of the sovereign airspace of EU member states and NATO allies using drones and aircraft. These actions show that Russia is undermining the prospects for peace. They cannot be tolerated and are met with our firm, collective resolve and response."

Regarding the conflict in Gaza, Zhelyazkov added, "The two-state solution gives us hope for peace."