PM Rumen Radev: We Will Present 2027 Budget Next Week

Speaking at the Sofia Economic Forum, the prime minister also announced that the draft state budget for next year had been completed and would be presented nxt week after the elections. The aim of the draft is to restore the health of public finances and shift the economic model from growth driven by consumption to growth driven by investment.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “In the 2027 budget, we are setting out clear priorities – restoring the health of public finances, and more funding for defence, healthcare, culture and sport.”

Commenting on tax relief, Radev said: Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “We want to achieve something important – to change the model of economic development from one based on consumption to accelerated economic growth.”

The prime minister announced the creation of a new state-owned company to take part in public-private partnerships aimed at completing the motorways, the tunnel under Mount Petrohan and the Ruse–Makaza road.