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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: We Will Present 2027 Budget Next Week

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Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
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румен радев следващата седмица представим бюджет 2027
Снимка: BTA

Speaking at the Sofia Economic Forum, the prime minister also announced that the draft state budget for next year had been completed and would be presented nxt week after the elections. The aim of the draft is to restore the health of public finances and shift the economic model from growth driven by consumption to growth driven by investment.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “In the 2027 budget, we are setting out clear priorities – restoring the health of public finances, and more funding for defence, healthcare, culture and sport.”
Commenting on tax relief, Radev said:

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “We want to achieve something important – to change the model of economic development from one based on consumption to accelerated economic growth.”

The prime minister announced the creation of a new state-owned company to take part in public-private partnerships aimed at completing the motorways, the tunnel under Mount Petrohan and the Ruse–Makaza road.

“We also expect further support from our allies in terms of security in the Black Sea.”

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “I was the only prime minister among the three Black Sea countries who summoned the Russian ambassador, but I have a principle: when I make an accusation, it cannot be based on slogans.”

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