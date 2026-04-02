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Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
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Police in Plovdiv Seize Files Containing Personal Data of Over 1,000 People

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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The owner of the computer was arrested

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Police in Plovdiv have discovered a computer containing files depicting the identity cards of more than 1,000 people from across the country during a specialised operation today, April 2.

It is suspected that the data was used between 2021 and 2024 to commit electoral offences and was updated shortly before the most recent parliamentary elections.

In connection with the case, nine pre-trial proceedings have been launched under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office, and the owner of the computer has been detained.

Information will also be requested from the Central Election Commission to determine whether the individuals whose identity cards were found photographed had exercised their right to vote.

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