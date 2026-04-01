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Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
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Police in Yambol Saved a Child from Falling from the Eighth Floor

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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There was another, smaller child in the apartment, also left unattended

ямболски полицаи спасиха дете падане осмия етаж видео

The swift response of police officers in Yambol (Southern Bulgaria) prevented a serious incident involving a young child.

The alert was received at around 13:30 today, April 1, by the police duty unit, reporting a child hanging from the railing of a balcony on the top, eighth floor of a residential block in the Zlatеn Rog residential complex.

Officers who arrived at the scene forced open the front door after no one responded.

Police reached the balcony and managed to pull a boy, around three years old, back over the metal railing, where he had been in immediate danger.

During checks inside the flat, another, younger child – a girl – was also found, likewise left unattended.

Officials from the Child Protection Department at the Social Assistance Directorate in Yambol later arrived at the scene. The parents have been identified, and work on the case is ongoing.

Iv Tsvetanova, Facebook

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