Police Seize €76,000 and Documents During Operation in Shumen District Targeting Vote Manipulation

During a specialised police operation in Shumen aimed at tackling crimes against citizens’ political rights, urgent searches were carried out today in Varbitsa at private properties, vehicles and commercial premises, acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev said in a Facebook post on April 2.

Officers discovered and seized identity cards, lists of names, documents related to the collection of signatures for the participation of a specific political party in the upcoming elections, as well as €76,280 in cash.

Five pre-trial proceedings have been opened. The Interior Ministry said it is acting decisively against any attempt to manipulate the vote. The investigation is ongoing.