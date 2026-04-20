БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Йотова: Следващата седмица най-вероятно ще...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Карта на вота: "Прогресивна България" води...
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
Иван Димов с три медала и изравнен европейски рекорд в...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Ангел Русев стана за шести пореден път европейски шампион...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Земетресение от 7,3 по Рихтер в Япония
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Иван Шишков: Президентът Радев е промяната и това вчера...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Political Reactions from GERB–UDF after the April 19 Early Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
EN
Запази
вота политически коментари герб сдс

GERB-UDF and We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria changed places as second and third political forces during the vote count, although the race did not come down to a photo finish. GERB ultimately secured second place, but compared with the 2024 elections the party has lost more than 200,000 votes.

So far, reactions from GERB have been limited to social media, with the party leadership awaiting final results.

Party leader Boyko Borissov thanked supporters in a Facebook post and congratulated the winner, saying the party had already drawn its conclusions following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet.

“Thank you for every vote for GERB. I congratulate the winner. Our assessment is clear and was made as early as the resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet. No coalitions and no unprincipled alliances — GERB will not participate in coalitions, clearly and unequivocally,” he wrote.

Borissov added that winning an election and governing are two different things.

“Winning an election is one thing; governing is quite another. Elections decide who comes first, but negotiations will decide who governs. GERB can be both in government and in opposition. In politics, as in life, patience is required,” he said.

Deputy chairman of GERB, Tomislav Donchev, also commented on social media, saying elections do not mark either an end or a beginning, but rather “the arrival of truth”.

He argued that in an unstable global environment Bulgaria does not need experiments or a change of direction, particularly at what he described as the final stage of its long path towards full European integration.

Tomislav Donchev, deputy chairman of GERB:

“After elections comes neither the end nor the beginning. What comes is the truth — the one we have failed to see behind cheap insinuations, careless talk and glossy illusions. Wise are those who recognise it before making their choice. There are truths which, if not seen in time, are paid for dearly — with ruin.”

He added:

“Today, in a shaken global order, Bulgaria does not need experiments. Bulgaria does not need a change of direction, especially now — at the final stretch after a long and hard road to Europe. Bulgaria does not need young people to learn the hard way that the freedom and European path they have today are not a given and can be lost. After full European integration, Bulgaria needs stability and order in order to take advantage of the opportunities for growth that the European path provides.”

Denitsa Sacheva also congratulated the winning party, describing the trust placed in it by voters as a “great responsibility” and expressing hope it would be justified in the interest of Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
4
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
5
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
Спокойно върви предаването на протоколите в София
6
Спокойно върви предаването на протоколите в София

Най-четени

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
4
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
5
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
6
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа

More from: Bulgaria

Youth Vote: “Progressive Bulgaria” Leads Among Voters Aged 18–30, Alpha Research Finds
Youth Vote: “Progressive Bulgaria” Leads Among Voters Aged 18–30, Alpha Research Finds
Which Parties Will Not Make It Into the New Parliament Following the Elections? Which Parties Will Not Make It Into the New Parliament Following the Elections?
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
“Progressive Bulgaria” Secures Outright Majority in Bulgaria's Next National Assembly “Progressive Bulgaria” Secures Outright Majority in Bulgaria's Next National Assembly
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
President Iotova: National Assembly Most Likely Will Be Convened Next Week Once Election Results and Names of 240 Elected MPs Officially Announced President Iotova: National Assembly Most Likely Will Be Convened Next Week Once Election Results and Names of 240 Elected MPs Officially Announced
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Bulgaria Invites Turkey for Talks on “Botas” Gas Contract, Caretaker Energy Minister Says Bulgaria Invites Turkey for Talks on “Botas” Gas Contract, Caretaker Energy Minister Says
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Bulgarian Stunt Performer Todor Lazarov Honoured by Indian National Film Academy Bulgarian Stunt Performer Todor Lazarov Honoured by Indian National Film Academy
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Йотова: Следващата седмица най-вероятно ще има свикване на Народното събрание
Президентът Йотова: Следващата седмица най-вероятно ще има свикване...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Карта на вота: "Прогресивна България" води почти навсякъде в страната, къде е най-силна подкрепата за Радев? Карта на вота: "Прогресивна България" води почти навсякъде в страната, къде е най-силна подкрепата за Радев?
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа с българи в Малта: Ранени са 7 наши сънародници в Чиркева Катастрофа с българи в Малта: Ранени са 7 наши сънародници в Чиркева
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
Как се разпределят мандатите в новия парламент? Как се разпределят мандатите в новия парламент?
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
150 г. от Априлското въстание: Шествие в Панагюрище и образователна...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Големите губещи от вота - кои партии не влизат в новия парламент?
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Политика
Международни наблюдатели: Голяма поляризация и негативна реторика...
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
По света
„Това е безобразно, опашката е цял ден“: Напрежение и...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Парламентарни Избори 2026
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ