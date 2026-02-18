Political Reactions to the Line-Up of the Caretaker Government

Political reactions to the composition of the caretaker cabinet were swift, with accusations emerging over ministers’ alleged ties to political parties and NGOs.

GERB-UDF described the cabinet as a personal responsibility of President Iliiana Iotova.

Kostadin Angelov, Deputy Chair of the GERB-UDF parliamentary group, said:

“We have no problem with any of the ministers. We see serious signals and winks in many directions. It remains to be seen whether they will be understood.”

When asked by Bulgarian National Television why such winks exist, he replied:

“Because, in my view, the idea behind this cabinet is to favour certain newly formed political groups and help them win the elections.”

Andrey Gyurov responded: “I take full responsibility for all the ministers in this cabinet.”

The leader of Vazrazhdane called the cabinet weak, unprofessional, and the result of political bargaining.

Kostadin Kostadinov, Chair of Vazrazhdane, said:

“A future governing formula is being tested here, including We Cntinue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, people previously nominated by Rumen Radev in his cabinets, figures linked to GERB, and MPs from Alliance for Rights and Freedoms. If this is the governing formula, nothing good awaits Bulgaria. The Justice Minister is, to put it mildly, a controversial figure. The Foreign Minister is a complete shock. I feel as if we are in some kind of wax museum. This is the mummy of the transition.”

MRF – New Beginning noted that the cabinet was approved by the President in less than a minute without comment or objections.

Iskra Mihailova, MRF– New Beginning, said:

“We are faced with a caretaker cabinet we can call: the caretaker cabinet of President Iotova – Soros – Petrohan. Following yesterday’s materials from the Ministry of Interior, we see people in the cabinet linked to the entire Petrohan affair. We warned that the cabinet would be closely connected to political forces, primarily one political force. Full responsibility lies with President Iotova.”

'There is Such a People' also noted links between ministers and political parties or NGOs.

Stanislav Balabanov, TISP, said:

“We could safely call this caretaker government ‘Petrohan’ because the deputy prime minister is the lawyer of the NGO 'Anti-Corruption Fund'. Dogan has benefited. Peevski’s "father" is gaining power through the back door right now via two ministers. The cabinet reflects the close influence of 'We Continue the Change', from the Prime Minister, who was their parliamentary group head, through NGOs that have tried to cover up the paedophile scandal in Petrohan.”

The response from 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria', who were the main targets of criticism, was more measured. Nikolay Denkov emphasised that they expect each minister to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to them.

Nikolay Denkov, 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria', said:

“I do not see prominent political figures. What I see is an attempt for each of these ministers to understand the work they are appointed to and to have relevant experience. I know almost all of them and have worked with many.”

When asked about claims in the National Assembly that a future colourful coalition — including WCC, ARF, and the former President Radev's project — is being pre-tested, he replied:

“There is no truth in that. As someone who has formed a cabinet, I know it is not easy to create a balanced team of competent people. Andrey Gyurov has tried to do that. Hopefully, he has succeeded.”

Other political formations did not comment.