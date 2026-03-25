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Poll: Majority of Bulgarians See the Conflict in Iran as a Genuine Threat to Their Country, Far Fewer Feel Personally at Risk

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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мяра българите виждат реална заплаха войната иран страната лично себе

A majority of Bulgarians consider the ongoing conflict in Iran a genuine threat to their country, yet many do not feel personally endangered, according to a survey by polling agency Myāra.

The data comes from an independent survey conducted as part of Myāra’s regular research programme. The survey was conducted face-to-face using tablets between 7 and 16 March 2026, encompassing 809 adult Bulgarian citizens.

According to the survey, 52.3% of respondents recognise the risks posed to the country, but nearly 30% do not consider the conflict in Iran and the Middle East to be a real threat to Bulgaria. A further 18.6% were unsure.

When asked whether the conflict represents a personal threat, respondents were even more uncertain. Some 30.7% agreed with the statement: “The conflict in Iran and the Middle East represents a real threat to me personally”, while 44.6% expressed the opposite view: “The conflict in Iran and the Middle East does not represent a real threat to me personally”. Around 25% of those surveyed were could not form an opinion.

The youngest respondents are those most likely to be uncertain in their answers, the pollsters add.

At the same time, the sense of threat to the country appears to be higher in the capital compared with smaller towns. This may have objective reasons, but it could also be due to the concentration of politically engaged groups in the capital, who tend to take a more active interest in current developments.

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