Prehistoric Complex "Provadia - Saltworks" Received the European Heritage Label for 2026 at a Ceremony in Brussels

Provadia-Solnitsata ("Provadia - Saltworks), recognised as the earliest salt-production and urban centre in Europe, has been awarded the European Heritage Label for 2026 at an official ceremony in Brussels on April 24.

The event took place at the Museum of Art and History and marked 15 years since the launch of the initiative. With the addition of the new sites, the total number of holders of the distinction has reached 80 across 23 European countries, the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said.

According to the institute, the 2026 award ceremony is the leading event of the European Heritage Label and represents the culmination of the 2025 selection process announced earlier this year.

The 2025 selection includes 13 new sites reflecting the diversity and depth of Europe’s shared history and cultural landscape. Chosen by an independent panel of experts from 21 candidates, the sites stand out not only for their historical significance, but also for their commitment to education, public engagement and the promotion of European values, particularly among younger generations.

“These 13 newly awarded sites embody the very best of what the European Heritage Label stands for. They reflect the richness of our shared history, with each one marking an important milestone in building an engaged, informed and forward-looking society rooted in the European values we cherish. At a time of great change and upheaval, our heritage keeps us together, as an anchor. It helps us understand where we come from, make sense of where we are today, and inspires us to build the community of tomorrow. We should never underestimate the importance and potential of these sites: to help citizens connect with their identity and to see their shared history reflected in the places recognised by the European Heritage Label,” said Glenn Micallef, Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport.

Academician Vasil Nikolov presented the importance of Provadia-Solnitsa for the earliest European history and thanked the panel of experts, the Label Bureau and the European Commission for the high award given to the site.

“Since its creation, the number of sites awarded the European Heritage Label has grown to 80 across 23 European countries, forming a living museum of Europe that reflects both the diversity of its history and the unity of its values. Beyond their historical significance, these are dynamic spaces offering exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, performances and educational programmes designed to foster dialogue and critical reflection, especially among younger audiences. In this way, they demonstrate that Europe’s shared heritage is not a static legacy, but a continuous process of exchange, interpretation and renewal,” said the head of the site, Vasil Nikolov.

The European Heritage Label is an initiative of the European Commission, supported through the Creative Europe programme and implemented in cooperation with participating member states.

Since 2011, the European Commission has consistently supported the development of the European Heritage Label as a flagship initiative, enhancing the visibility of Europe’s shared heritage.

Source: BTA

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Archaeologists uncovered a pit full of ritual objects in the ancient "Saltworks" near Provadia (see pics)

Solnitsata ("The Saltworks") was a prehistoric town located near the present day town of Provadia, Varna district, not far from the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. It is believed by archaeologists to be the oldest town in Europe. Solnitsata ("The Saltworks") was a fortified stone settlement - citadelle, inner and outer city with pottery production site and the site of a salt production facility approximately six millennia ago.