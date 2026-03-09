President Iotova Awards Argentina’s Ambassador with Madara Horseman Order

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria, awarded the First Class “Madara Horseman” Order to Alejandro Zotner Mayer during an official ceremony in the Coat of Arms Hall at 2 Dondukov Boulevard on March 9. The state honour recognises the ambassador’s contributions to the development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Argentina.

“During the two years you have been in Bulgaria, you have achieved a great deal in expanding the political dialogue between our countries and developing our trade and economic relations,” Iotova said at the ceremony. “You have done much to strengthen our cultural and educational ties and have won many friends in Bulgaria, enhancing the influence and significance of Argentina for Bulgarian citizens.”

The President also noted that the 95th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Argentina will be celebrated soon, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Iliana Iotova expressed her gratitude to Alejandro Zotner Mayer for his contribution to Bulgarian Antarctic expeditions, emphasising that cooperation with Argentina is thriving and holds great promise for the future.

The President also thanked the ambassador for bringing the Governor of Chaco Province, home to Bulgarian communities since the late 19th century, to Bulgaria. She highlighted that during his tenure, a mutual cooperation and friendship agreement was signed between the municipality of Pleven and a municipality in Argentina.

“I congratulate the ambassador on his work and am confident that he will remain one of Bulgaria’s closest friends,” Iotova said.

Alejandro Zotner Mayer thanked the Ambassador for the high honour with which he had been honoured and for the warmth shown towards him and his country. He described the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Argentina as rich and fruitful. I will be Bulgaria's ambassador to Argentina, count on me, he said.

Mayer noted that the two countries share a strategic vision for Antarctica, praising Bulgaria’s remarkable achievements in Antarctic expeditions.

“From a trade perspective, Bulgaria is a key partner for us. The agricultural methods supporting higher production levels also strengthen our bilateral relations, and we take pride in the results achieved by Bulgarian products. We see Bulgaria as a gateway to Central and Eastern Europe for our products and production.”

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The ceremony was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the diplomatic corps.