President Iotova Congratulates Doctors on Their Professional Holiday

President Iliana Iotova marked World Health Day with a message honouring healthcare workers, describing them as people in “white garments and pure souls” who have dedicated themselves to public health.

“People who are our strong shield in the battle against disease. People in whose eyes we find support and reassurance that everything will be all right. Without them, the world would be an empty and harsh place, devoid of faith and light. As a state and as a society, we owe so much to doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. For them, success is not measured in money, power or popularity, but in the restored health of the patient and the saved life, in hands extended in gratitude. Thank you — not only on this day, but every day — for your professionalism, self-sacrifice, compassion, dignity and humility with which you carry out your mission daily. Be healthy! Health and strength to you and to your supportive families. Happy World Health Day and Health Worker’s Day!”