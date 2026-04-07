БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova Congratulates Doctors on Their Professional Holiday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази
заради скока цените президентът йотова разговаря министри

President Iliana Iotova marked World Health Day with a message honouring healthcare workers, describing them as people in “white garments and pure souls” who have dedicated themselves to public health.

“People who are our strong shield in the battle against disease. People in whose eyes we find support and reassurance that everything will be all right. Without them, the world would be an empty and harsh place, devoid of faith and light. As a state and as a society, we owe so much to doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. For them, success is not measured in money, power or popularity, but in the restored health of the patient and the saved life, in hands extended in gratitude. Thank you — not only on this day, but every day — for your professionalism, self-sacrifice, compassion, dignity and humility with which you carry out your mission daily. Be healthy! Health and strength to you and to your supportive families. Happy World Health Day and Health Worker’s Day!”

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
    1
    Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
    Дъжд и сняг за Великден
    2
    Дъжд и сняг за Великден
    Машинист загина, 13 пътници бяха ранени при тежък жп инцидент в Северна Франция
    3
    Машинист загина, 13 пътници бяха ранени при тежък жп инцидент в...
    Усилия за отварянето на Ормузкия проток: Великобритания ще бъде домакин на виртуална международна среща
    4
    Усилия за отварянето на Ормузкия проток: Великобритания ще бъде...
    Преди последния краен срок: Тръмп отново заплаши да унищожи Иран „за една нощ“
    5
    Преди последния краен срок: Тръмп отново заплаши да унищожи Иран...
    Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се Тръмп
    6
    Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се...

    Най-четени

    Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
    1
    Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
    Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
    2
    Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
    Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
    3
    Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
    Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
    4
    Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
    От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
    5
    От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
    Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от осмия етаж
    6
    Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Two of Four Units at Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant Are Now Operational
    Two of Four Units at Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant Are Now Operational
    Weather: Mix of Rain and, in Some Areas, Snow, Expected Over Easter Holidays Period in Bulgaria Weather: Mix of Rain and, in Some Areas, Snow, Expected Over Easter Holidays Period in Bulgaria
    Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
    Disciplinary Proceedings Proposed Against Sofia City Prosecutor Disciplinary Proceedings Proposed Against Sofia City Prosecutor
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
    Third Consecutive Year of Griffon Vulture Hatchings at Stara Zagora Zoo Third Consecutive Year of Griffon Vulture Hatchings at Stara Zagora Zoo
    Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
    Seven Arrested for Vote Buying in Kyustendil Seven Arrested for Vote Buying in Kyustendil
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
    New Penalty Procedure Launched Against 'Bobov Do'l Power Plant Over Air Pollution New Penalty Procedure Launched Against 'Bobov Do'l Power Plant Over Air Pollution
    Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се Тръмп
    Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се...
    Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
    По света
    След репортаж по БНТ: Смениха скандални назначения в СИК в Белица След репортаж по БНТ: Смениха скандални назначения в СИК в Белица
    Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
    У нас
    НАСА публикува изумителни снимки на Земята и Луната НАСА публикува изумителни снимки на Земята и Луната
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
    По света
    "Калиманку, Денку": Спомен за голямата Янка Рупкина "Калиманку, Денку": Спомен за голямата Янка Рупкина
    Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
    У нас
    Казусът с градския прокурор на София: Янкулов иска дисциплинарно...
    Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
    У нас
    Мерки в подкрепа на транспортния бранш – какво предлага...
    Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
    У нас
    Проверки преди Великден: Качеството и цените на агнешкото месо за...
    Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
    У нас
    България на "Евровизия 2026": Подкрепа за DARA и от...
    Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ