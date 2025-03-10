President Rumen Radev: We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective

"We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective, especially based on the recent successful results it achieved on its path to European membership, namely the closing of important negotiation chapters at the end of last year." This was stated by President Rumen Radev on March 10 after his meeting with the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, who is on a two-day visit to Bulgaria.

The focus of the talks between the two presidents was the possibilities for deepening bilateral relations in the fields of economy, connectivity, education and science, culture, security, and regional cooperation in Southeastern Europe.

"This visit is important because it confirms the excellent relations between Bulgaria and Montenegro at the highest political level. Our two countries share many centuries-old cultural and spiritual ties and a similar historical path. Today, we are developing our relations based on shared values, mutual trust, friendship, and constructive cooperation within NATO and various international forums. We look forward to soon sharing common values and responsibilities within the European Union," said Rumen Radev.

He pointed out that the two countries are united by their common commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of the entire region. "This can only be achieved if we work together," the Bulgarian Head of State said. Radev thanked Montenegro for its decision to send its contingent to NATO's Eastern flank, to the multinational battlegroup stationed in Bulgaria.

The President also said that the excellent political relations need to be translated into concrete results.

Rumen Radev commented on the possibility of launching a direct air link between the capitals of the two countries.

"I believe that the intensity of discussions at the presidential level, with relevant ministers and aviation carriers, will soon lead to a decision and the possibility of direct flights between Podgorica and Sofia," he said. According to him, the direct air link will boost relations in all other areas. "There is much to be desired in terms of trade and economic exchange, which is far from the potential of our two countries," the Bulgarian president noted. He also emphasised that the two countries could cooperate in the field of tourism, highlighting Bulgaria's "Destination Balkans" initiative. "We hope that with joint packages, we will be able to attract tourists from far destinations to our countries," said Radev.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

In response to a question from Montenegrin media representatives regarding support for the country's European path, President Rumen Radev reiterated that Bulgaria "has always strongly supported" Montenegro's European journey.

"Your efforts on this path deserve real respect. The Montenegrin leadership does not run away from reforms and does not hide the lack of political will. Instead, it has strong will, with visits to all European capitals, Brussels, and Washington, seeking political support. Montenegro is working hard, internally, and implementing the necessary reforms," Radev further said.

He underscored that Montenegro is also working on developing good-neighbourly relations, which, in his words, could serve as an example to other countries striving for EU membership.

