President to Hand Mandate to Form Government to Nominee of Second Largest Parliamentary Group

The President will hand the government-forming mandate to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by the second-largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly.
This was announced by the press office of the Head of State on January 13.
“On Wednesday, 14 January, at 10:00 am, in accordance with Article 99, paragraph 2 of the Constitution, President Rumen Radev will present the mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by the second-largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly – 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria',” the statement said.