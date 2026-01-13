БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President to Hand Mandate to Form Government to Nominee of Second Largest Parliamentary Group

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Запази
румен радев отличия връчване

The President will hand the government-forming mandate to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by the second-largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly.

This was announced by the press office of the Head of State on January 13.

“On Wednesday, 14 January, at 10:00 am, in accordance with Article 99, paragraph 2 of the Constitution, President Rumen Radev will present the mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by the second-largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly – 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria',” the statement said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Еленче подгони индийски носорог
1
Еленче подгони индийски носорог
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
2
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Деница Сачева: Управлението плати тежка политическа цена
3
Деница Сачева: Управлението плати тежка политическа цена
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
4
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
5
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с увеличението на цените
6
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
4
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
5
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
6
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...

More from: Politics

'MRF–New Beginning' PG Alerts Institutions over Sofia's Rubbish Collection Crisis
'MRF–New Beginning' PG Alerts Institutions over Sofia's Rubbish Collection Crisis
Denitsa Sacheva: GERB Took Responsibility to End the “Spiral of Elections” and Ensure Stability Denitsa Sacheva: GERB Took Responsibility to End the “Spiral of Elections” and Ensure Stability
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
20-Year-Old Student Creates Digital Map Showing Obstacles on Sofia’s Pavements 20-Year-Old Student Creates Digital Map Showing Obstacles on Sofia’s Pavements
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
GERB-UDF Leader Borissov: We Have Absolute Grounds to Declare We Want to Continue Governing GERB-UDF Leader Borissov: We Have Absolute Grounds to Declare We Want to Continue Governing
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
Rosen Zhelyazkov Returns Unfulfilled Mandate to Form a Government to the President Rosen Zhelyazkov Returns Unfulfilled Mandate to Form a Government to the President
Чете се за: 07:47 мин.
President Rumen Radev Hands over the First Government-Forming Mandate to GERB-UDF President Rumen Radev Hands over the First Government-Forming Mandate to GERB-UDF
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво могат ПП и ДБ
Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
"ДПС - Ново начало" със сигнал до институциите заради кризата с боклука в София "ДПС - Ново начало" със сигнал до институциите заради кризата с боклука в София
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Регионални
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през "Кулата – Промахон" за камиони Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през "Кулата – Промахон" за камиони
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Младежи поръчали фалшиви банкноти от интернет – опитали да ги пласират Младежи поръчали фалшиви банкноти от интернет – опитали да ги пласират
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Красимир Вълчев: Възможно е още училища да преминат на онлайн...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Общество
Още повече мистерия във втория епизод на "Мамник"
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ (КАРТА)
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ