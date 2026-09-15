Prime Minister Rumen Radev Attends First Day of School in Rakovitsa

Prime Minister Rumen Radev attended the opening of the new school year in the village of Rakovitsa in Vidin District, Northwestern Bulgaria, where he arrived together with the Minister of Education.

New School Year Begins for More Than 700,000 Students Across Bulgaria

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “This deeply cherished Bulgarian celebration connects us with our ancestors, who made sacrifices so that their children could have a future. I want to wish all teachers confidence that they have made the right choice. Being a teacher is a vocation. I also want to thank parents for supporting Bulgarian schools and to wish all students a successful school year.”