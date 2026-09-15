New School Year Begins for More Than 700,000 Students Across Bulgaria

The new school year has begun across the country. The first school bell rang in all 2,322 schools nationwide for 700,000 students. The youngest students—55,000 first-graders—are especially excited; as of today, they can proudly call themselves students.

The new school year has begun across Bulgaria, with the first day of school bell ringing at all 2,322 schools for more than 700,000 students. Among the most excited are the youngest pupils – more than 55,000 first-graders who can proudly call themselves schoolchildren for the first time.

At Sofia’s 107th Primary School, as part of the tradition, the first day of school began at exactly 10 a.m. with the national anthem and the raising of the national flag. The first-graders were the happiest and most excited. There are more than 55,000 first-graders across the country this year, including 88 at the school, divided into four classes.

Victor: I’m happy, and I really want to be a first-grader because I think this school is one of the best.



Maria: “I'll study, and I’ll make lots of friends—because I have to.” “Why do you have to?” “Because if I skip school, I won’t learn a lot of things.” Katerina Pumpalova, Year 1A class teacher at the 107th Primary School: “Year 1 is something new for me as well as for the parents and children. Being a first-grader is no joke – as someone once said. I’m very excited.”

What will change in Bulgarian education this school year?

This week, the Ministry of Education and Science is expected to announce new measures to strengthen discipline, particularly following the country’s poor results in the PISA assessment. A new formula is also being considered to replace the “money follows the pupil” model, introducing a quality component while ensuring that smaller schools are not disadvantaged.

One positive change this school year is that there will be two spring breaks, while May will include additional days off around the public holidays.

The first school bell also rang this morning at Sofia’s newest school, “Angel Karaliychev”. It is the first new school to open in the capital in 30 years and will accommodate more than 400 children. Among the official guests at the ceremony were His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil: “On this first day of school, we wish all children God’s help as they enter the vast world of education and science, and God’s help in learning useful knowledge while also strengthening their conscience and will to distinguish and understand what is good and what is evil, to choose good and persevere in it. May God protect and help the children of Bulgaria!”

Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia:

“I wish you to keep coming here with smiles and great enthusiasm. This is where you will make friends, gain knowledge and prepare for everything that lies ahead. May your teachers be inspired to help and guide you, and to be there to offer guidance when needed. And may you listen to them on those rare occasions when necessary, and together with your parents write the golden history of the new 204th School.”

Photos: BTA

Happy new school year to all 700,000-plus Bulgarian students and their teachers!