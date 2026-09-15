Sofia to Join European Mobility Week with Car-Free Weekend

Sofia will take part in European Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September with a series of initiatives promoting more sustainable and accessible ways of getting around the city. The highlight will be a Car-Free Weekend from 18 to 20 September.

On 19 and 20 September, Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard will once again become a pedestrian zone. Traffic will be stopped in the sections between Vasil Levski Boulevard and G. S. Rakovski Boulevard, and between G. S. Rakovski Boulevard and Knyaz Alexander I Battenberg Square.

From 18 to 20 September, Green Mobility Expo will be held at St Alexander Nevsky Square, while a European Mobility Week Zone will be set up on 15 November Street. Visitors will be able to explore different transport options, including public transport, bicycles and shared mobility services.

A city cycling parade will also take place on 20 September along a route inspired by the finish of the Giro d’Italia in Sofia this spring. It will start at 10 a.m. from National Assembly Square, continue along Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard to Copenhagen Boulevard and return to the starting point. For the event, Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Vasil Levski Boulevard and Dimitar Peshev Street.

The programme will also include heritage services operated by historic trams, trolleybuses and buses. On 19 September, the Tramkar depot will open its doors to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Historic trams, trolleybuses and Chavdar, Ikarus and Mercedes buses will operate on special routes.

The metro will also be part of the initiative. On 16 September, Line 1 will host “Get on Track 2.0 – Art in Motion”, while a flash mob is planned on Line 3 on 17 September.

On 19 September, visitors will also be able to see the train driver training simulator at Zemlyane metro depot. Visits require advance registration by 4 p.m. on 18 September.

Throughout the week, a mobile laboratory will measure air quality on Dyakon Ignatiy Street and at Knyaz Alexander I Square. A cycling climb from the National History Museum to Zlatnite Mostove is planned for 21 September.

European Mobility Week 2026 is being held under the motto “Mobility for All”, with a focus on removing barriers to mobility for people of different generations.