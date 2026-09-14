БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
България се върна на победния път на ЕвроВолей след обрат...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
СПЕЦИАЛНО: По стъпките на руските саботажи
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Единен контрол и повече технологии: Публикуваха плана за...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Линията на бедност за 2027 г. се увеличава до 443 евро
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Заради съмнителен багаж евакуираха пътници от влак на...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Прокуратурата за "Петрохан": Не са намерени...
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
Кметът на община Гурково: Материалните щети са...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest Held Outside BNT Over Programming Changes at the Public Service Broadcaster

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
Запази
протест бнт промените обществената телевизия
Снимка: BNT

A protest was held outside Bulgarian National Television (BNT) after the decision to have “History.BG” continue with a single regular host. The protest was organised on social media and began at 7:30 p.m. on September 14.

Those who gathered outside the public broadcaster expressed their support for the programme’s long-time journalist and host, Georgi Angelov. They also called for public consultation on any future changes to BNT’s programming schedule. The issue has been in the public eye for more than a week now. It has even sparked political commentary on the matter.

Iliyan Vasilev, protest organiser: “I did not know Georgi Angelov personally. We got in touch by phone after I expressed my indignation. And since another edition of ‘History.BG’ is about to begin, I decided to invite people who most often appear on the programme so that we can show together why it is important for Bulgarian citizens to be presented with history that has not been distorted by those in power.”

“This is a small step towards many more restrictions that we can already sense and that are yet to come.”

“BNT is not a state television channel; it is a public service broadcaster. No one can make such a decision without taking into account the people who are the main consumers of your work.”

As BNT’s management has already announced, host Georgi Angelov remains part of the public television team. The BNT Board of Directors issued a statement last week in which it categorically rejected any attempt to turn a professional programming decision into a political issue. The BNT Board of Directors respects every citizen’s right to express an opinion on the public television network’s programming.

BNT management has already said that Georgi Angelov will remain part of the public service broadcaster’s team. Last week, BNT’s Management Board issued a statement firmly rejecting any attempt to turn a professional programming decision into a political issue. The board also said it respects the right of every citizen to express an opinion about the public service broadcaster’s programmes.

However, the board stressed that there is a clear distinction between the right to express an opinion and criticism, and political pressure to change a specific programming or staffing decision at an independent public broadcaster.

The principle of public media independence is enshrined not only in Bulgarian media legislation but also in the European Media Freedom Act.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Прокуратурата за "Петрохан": Не са намерени данни за чужда намеса
1
Прокуратурата за "Петрохан": Не са намерени данни за...
Случаят „Петрохан“: Очаква се нова информация от МВР и прокуратурата
2
Случаят „Петрохан“: Очаква се нова информация от МВР и...
Кръстовден е! Вярващи се събраха в Родопите за големия празник
3
Кръстовден е! Вярващи се събраха в Родопите за големия празник
Молитвата за Кръстовден - за здраве, мир и спасение
4
Молитвата за Кръстовден - за здраве, мир и спасение
България търси задължителна победа срещу Израел след първата грешна стъпка на ЕвроВолей
5
България търси задължителна победа срещу Израел след първата грешна...
България и Италия подкрепят изграждането на Европейски център срещу хибридните атаки
6
България и Италия подкрепят изграждането на Европейски център срещу...

Най-четени

Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на водата в язовир в Източна Турция
1
Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на...
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на Пловдив, горили го със запалки
2
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на...
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в центъра на Девин
3
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в...
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна България
4
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна...
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
5
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
750 метра хрилни мрежи и 350 килограма риба извадиха от езерото Вая
6
750 метра хрилни мрежи и 350 килограма риба извадиха от езерото Вая

More from: Bulgaria

More Than 21% of Bulgarians Live Below the Poverty Line
More Than 21% of Bulgarians Live Below the Poverty Line
Bulgaria and Italy Support Establishment of European Centre to Counter Hybrid Attacks Bulgaria and Italy Support Establishment of European Centre to Counter Hybrid Attacks
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Fentanyl Linked to More Than 40% of Drug-Related deaths in Bulgaria Fentanyl Linked to More Than 40% of Drug-Related deaths in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
The "Petrohan" Case: New Expert Reports Shed Light on the Deaths of the Six Victims (OVERVIEW) The "Petrohan" Case: New Expert Reports Shed Light on the Deaths of the Six Victims (OVERVIEW)
Чете се за: 09:52 мин.
Ropotamo and Dyavolska Riverbeds Cleared Amid Heavy Rain Risk Ropotamo and Dyavolska Riverbeds Cleared Amid Heavy Rain Risk
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Unified Control, Technology and Clear Responsibility at Heart of Road Safety Plan Unified Control, Technology and Clear Responsibility at Heart of Road Safety Plan
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Случаят "Петрохан": Нови експертизи хвърлят светлина върху смъртта на шестте жертви (ОБЗОР)
Случаят "Петрохан": Нови експертизи хвърлят светлина...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Фаталните случаи след свръхдоза: 40% от тях са след употреба на фентанил Фаталните случаи след свръхдоза: 40% от тях са след употреба на фентанил
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: По стъпките на руските саботажи СПЕЦИАЛНО: По стъпките на руските саботажи
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
По света
Протест пред БНТ срещу програмни промени в обществената телевизия Протест пред БНТ срещу програмни промени в обществената телевизия
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Над 21% от българите живеят под линията на бедност
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Остри реакции на НАТО и ЕС след руския удар срещу влак в Украйна...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
По света
Илияна Йотова: При нужда ще бъде свикан КСНС, който да набележи...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Смъртта на гръцкия певец Йоргос Мазонакис: Двамата лекари са...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ