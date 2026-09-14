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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ropotamo and Dyavolska Riverbeds Cleared Amid Heavy Rain Risk

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Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
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почистват коритата реките ропотамо дяволска заради риск обилни дъждове

The Municipality of Primorsko has begun the preventive clearing of overgrown sections of riverbeds. The aim is to reduce the risk of restricted water flow during heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

Today, work began on the bed of the Ropotamo River, from the reservoir along the length of the settlement. Accumulated vegetation and sediment that could obstruct the river’s normal flow will be removed.

Similar work is also planned along the Dyavolska River in the area of Yasna Polyana. The clearing is being funded from the Primorsko Municipality budget.

However, the local administration stressed that the measures being taken are only a partial preventive step and will not permanently resolve the problems affecting the riverbeds.

The municipality notes that every year since 2023, it has alerted the Interagency Commission and submitted requests and project proposals seeking funding for larger-scale, long-term work.

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