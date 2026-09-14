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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Unified Control, Technology and Clear Responsibility at Heart of Road Safety Plan

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Unified enforcement, greater use of technology and clear responsibility are the key elements of the Action Plan to reduce the risk of serious road traffic accidents and cut the number of fatalities on the roads.

The plan was adopted by a decision of the Council of Ministers on 9 September 2026 and has been published on the website of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The document provides for overcoming the fragmentation and duplication of functions between institutions and establishing clear responsibilities for managing road safety risks.

An Executive Agency Automotive Transport Operator is being established within the Ministry of Transport and Communications. It will manage a unified system containing data from various government registers and technological systems. Real-time analysis should allow enforcement to be faster and focused on the highest-risk drivers, vehicles and road sections.

A key change is the designation of the Ministry of Interior as the single enforcement authority on the roads. Parallel checks by different institutions will be discontinued, while enforcement resources will be directed towards the highest-risk drivers, vehicles and road sections.

The plan also provides for measures to improve vehicle roadworthiness, introduce intelligent traffic management, expand electronic enforcement, modernise driver training and prevent risky behaviour. The aim is to reduce serious road traffic accidents and fatalities on Bulgaria’s roads.

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