Bulgaria and Italy Support Establishment of European Centre to Counter Hybrid Attacks

Italy and Bulgaria support the idea of establishing a joint European centre to combat hybrid attacks. This became clear during an official visit to Bulgaria by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on September 14.

At a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart at Bezmer Air Base, the two ministers discussed defence cooperation and the urgent need for a united front against the invisible weapons of the modern age – cyberattacks, disinformation and drones.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense is already working on a project to acquire counter-drone systems to protect strategic sites. Building such a defence, however, requires time and significant resources. That is why the two countries insist that Europe must act together against daily attempts to destabilise European societies.

Photos: BTA