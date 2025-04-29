БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov presented achievements in the field of artificial intelligence to António Costa

Снимка: Press office of the Council of Ministers

Bulgaria's opportunities for development in the field of artificial intelligence were showcased to the President of the European Council, António Costa, on the third day of his visit to the country. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov personally accompanied Costa to the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), where they were introduced to the current achievements of young researchers representing 26 nationalities.

The Institute’s Scientific Director, Professor Martin Vechev, presented the accomplishments to Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and President Costa, emphasising that thanks to INSAIT, Bulgaria holds a significant advantage over many other countries, as the Institute and its research operate at a world-class level. Established in early 2021, the Institute is the first of its kind in Eastern Europe. It offers Bulgaria the opportunity to become one of the European leaders in artificial intelligence and to take part in the global race in this field.

