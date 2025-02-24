Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace

Russia's aggression against Ukraine is a direct assault on peace and stability in Europe and the world. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who participated in the summit initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the government's press office said on February 24.

During the forum, which also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and leaders from Europe and around the world, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized that from the very beginning of the war, Bulgaria has provided military, financial, political, and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv as part of international support efforts.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Bulgaria's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"As a member of the European Union and NATO, we confirm our commitment to further supporting Ukraine," Zhelyazkov stated, noting that Kyiv's future lies within the European family and the transatlantic community.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov was firm in stating that there should be no peace negotiations regarding Ukraine without Ukraine and the European Union. He emphasised that Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees, which are essential for any comprehensive, just, and lasting peace on the European continent. "We must continue our comprehensive support for Ukraine."

"Achieving peace through building strength is the strategy to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position ahead of peace talks," Prime Minister Zhelyazkov added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the staggering human cost of the war and defined Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a direct assault on peace and stability in Europe and the world, against the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

