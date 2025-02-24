НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace

премиерът желязков украйна бъдат дадени гаранции траен справедлив мир
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:38, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Russia's aggression against Ukraine is a direct assault on peace and stability in Europe and the world. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who participated in the summit initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the government's press office said on February 24.

During the forum, which also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and leaders from Europe and around the world, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized that from the very beginning of the war, Bulgaria has provided military, financial, political, and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv as part of international support efforts.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Bulgaria's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"As a member of the European Union and NATO, we confirm our commitment to further supporting Ukraine," Zhelyazkov stated, noting that Kyiv's future lies within the European family and the transatlantic community.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov was firm in stating that there should be no peace negotiations regarding Ukraine without Ukraine and the European Union. He emphasised that Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees, which are essential for any comprehensive, just, and lasting peace on the European continent. "We must continue our comprehensive support for Ukraine."

"Achieving peace through building strength is the strategy to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position ahead of peace talks," Prime Minister Zhelyazkov added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the staggering human cost of the war and defined Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a direct assault on peace and stability in Europe and the world, against the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
16:50, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased Year-On-Year in January, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased Year-On-Year in January, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
16:33, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
15:55, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
 Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
15:19, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
14:54, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
14:49, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky
Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky
12:09, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash
A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash
11:20, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev
"Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev
10:36, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
 Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
08:53, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 08:20 мин.
 TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
02:18, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
01:53, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased Year-On-Year in January, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased Year-On-Year in January, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
Топ 24
Най-четени
Християндемократите печелят изборите в Германия с 29%, всеки пети е гласувал за "Алтернатива за Германия"
Християндемократите печелят изборите в Германия с 29%, всеки пети е...
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Спецакция в Студентски град завърши с множество арести
Спецакция в Студентски град завърши с множество арести
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал "Драгалевци"?
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал...
За войната от първо лице: 810 дни в плен на Русия - разказ на един украински военнопленник
За войната от първо лице: 810 дни в плен на Русия - разказ на един...
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в Сандански
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в...
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
История като никоя друга – невъзможният път на Карлос Тевес
История като никоя друга – невъзможният път на Карлос Тевес