Proposed extension of Ukrainian refugee assistance programme until 1 May

The Council of Ministers should extend the Humanitarian Support Programme for Displaced Persons from Ukraine with Temporary Protection by one month - until 1 May 2025.

This proposal comes from the National Operational Headquarters, led by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov.

During this additional month, humanitarian assistance will continue to be provided to Ukrainian citizens in need, under differentiated conditions according to the type of accommodation, the announcement said.

The extended period will be used to finalise a new programme that will build on existing support through an integration approach. The main goal is the long-term inclusion of Ukrainian citizens in the social and economic life of the country, the Council of Ministers added.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Interior will be involved in the development and implementation of the new programme.

The integration process will also engage international and non-governmental organisations, which will provide legal, psychological, and social support to the displaced persons.