БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Няма ваксини срещу менингококи, а интересът е голям
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив:...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Ангел Кунчев: Поставянето на ваксината срещу...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Proposed extension of Ukrainian refugee assistance programme until 1 May

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази
предлагат удължаване програмата подпомагане украинските бежанци
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The Council of Ministers should extend the Humanitarian Support Programme for Displaced Persons from Ukraine with Temporary Protection by one month - until 1 May 2025.

This proposal comes from the National Operational Headquarters, led by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov.

During this additional month, humanitarian assistance will continue to be provided to Ukrainian citizens in need, under differentiated conditions according to the type of accommodation, the announcement said.

The extended period will be used to finalise a new programme that will build on existing support through an integration approach. The main goal is the long-term inclusion of Ukrainian citizens in the social and economic life of the country, the Council of Ministers added.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Interior will be involved in the development and implementation of the new programme.

The integration process will also engage international and non-governmental organisations, which will provide legal, psychological, and social support to the displaced persons.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
1
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да бъде съдена
2
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да бъде съдена
Европа иска мир, но се готви за война - какво включват плановете за превъоръжаване
3
Европа иска мир, но се готви за война - какво включват плановете за...
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски от К2
4
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски...
Започва поставянето на ваксини срещу менингококови инфекции
5
Започва поставянето на ваксини срещу менингококови инфекции
Гладна стачка обяви бащата на психичноболния, нападнал двама синоптици
6
Гладна стачка обяви бащата на психичноболния, нападнал двама синоптици

Най-четени

Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
1
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
2
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
3
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
4
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
5
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
6
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"

More from: Bulgaria

Heavy rain turned the streets of Asenovgrad into rivers (VIDEO)
Heavy rain turned the streets of Asenovgrad into rivers (VIDEO)
President Radev and the King of Jordan to host Aqaba Process summit in Sofia President Radev and the King of Jordan to host Aqaba Process summit in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Protest of medics from ISUL hospital: "We work tirelessly and the salaries are low" Protest of medics from ISUL hospital: "We work tirelessly and the salaries are low"
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Unique concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers took place in Los Angeles, USA Unique concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers took place in Los Angeles, USA
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
62% of Bulgarians approve of organ donation 62% of Bulgarians approve of organ donation
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Bulgarian railways offer a festive trip for St. Lazarus Day with the oldest steam locomotive Bulgarian railways offer a festive trip for St. Lazarus Day with the oldest steam locomotive
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ