The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office on September 30 filed a request with the Sofia City Court to impose pre-trial detention on two employees of the “Automobile Administration” agency, who allegedly sought and accepted bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia.

BGN 400 and €300 for the “Road to the Stage” – 'Automobile Administration' Employees Arrested for Demanding Bribes from Equipment Drivers for Robbie Williams Concert in Sofia

It emerged yesterday following a report from the concert organiser. Once identified, the employees were dismissed from their positions. They claimed that the trucks’ tachographs were malfunctioning and that the drivers should have been fined.