Two employees of the Bulgarian Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” have been detained after demanding and accepting bribes totalling nearly BGN 1,000 – BGN 400 and €300 – from lorry drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia.

The inspectors stopped two trucks with UK registration carrying concert equipment and attempted to extort the drivers. Following a report to the Ministry of Interior and the British Embassy, the employees were detained for 72 hours.

"The actions were taken following a tip-off from the concert organiser. Colleagues from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior reacted immediately and launched an investigation. Witnesses were interviewed, and later proceedings involved a judge. Searches were carried out on vehicles, at addresses, and on individuals. On 28 September, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office ordered the two agency employees to be charged with accepting bribes of BGN 200 and €300 from foreign lorry drivers transporting concert equipment," explained Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Desislava Petrova.

The extortion took place on 25 September. Initially, the amounts requested and accepted were BGN 200 from one driver, BGN 200 from another, and €300 from a third.

A court decision on whether the suspects will be remanded in custody is expected tomorrow; they are currently held for 72 hours.

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov stated that 22 trucks were scheduled to deliver equipment for the concert, with five being stopped at the “Black Cat” checkpoint.

"The five drivers reported being asked for bribes due to faults in their tachograph discs. Some did not comply with the threats of fines totalling €750, but three of them paid €300 and two others BGN 200," Nikolov explained.

Due to the language barrier, the drivers and inspectors communicated using Google Translate. Those who did not have the requested cash on hand were forced to withdraw BGN 200 from a nearby ATM.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, investigators found large sums of money hidden in cigarette boxes, including €43,000 in cash and over BGN 5,000. Surveillance footage is currently being reviewed for further evidence, Nikolov said.

