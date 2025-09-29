Transport Ministry Sacks Officials Who Demanded Bribes from Robbie Williams Concert Truck Drivers

Two inspectors from the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” (EAAA) have been dismissed after allegedly demanding bribes from lorry drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov announced on September 29.

The two officials, long-serving employees of the agency since 2012, were immediately subjected to disciplinary proceedings and have now been formally dismissed.

“On Thursday, following a report of corrupt practices—legacies, in my view, from an earlier period—an investigation was launched. Both employees have been with the agency since 2012 and evidently retained habits incompatible with our new policy. After receiving the report, and in complete secrecy with full cooperation from the agency, the two officials were detained the very next day. Thanks to the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office, I can confirm they were held for 72 hours and will face charges. They have been dismissed. As always, we have zero tolerance for corruption. We previously dealt with a similar group in Pernik, although that case drew little media attention. I am concerned by every instance of corruption,” Karadzhov stressed.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams performed before more than 40,000 fans at Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium last night.