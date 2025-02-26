Prosecutor's Office Charges and Detains Man for 72 Hours for Premeditated Murder in Krivina Village

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has charged a man and detained him for up to 72 hours for premeditated murder in the village of Krivina, the Prosecutor's press centre said on February 26.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated on February 25 under urgent circumstances and are being conducted by the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (SDVR) under the guidance and supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

After reviewing the evidence collected at the beginning of the investigation, the supervising prosecutor determined that it was sufficient to bring charges against the detained individual. The charges are for the intentional killing of a man of unknown identity in Krivina village in February 2025, by inflicting multiple blows to the body — specifically to the chest and abdomen. The death was caused by traumatic rupture of the spleen, leading to massive hemorrhage in the abdominal cavity.

The Prosecutor's Office will submit a request to the Sofia City Court for a detention order for the accused.

