НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Prosecutor's Office Charges and Detains Man for 72 Hours for Premeditated Murder in Krivina Village

софийска градска прокуратура обвини задържа часа мъж умишлено убийство село кривина
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:39, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has charged a man and detained him for up to 72 hours for premeditated murder in the village of Krivina, the Prosecutor's press centre said on February 26.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated on February 25 under urgent circumstances and are being conducted by the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (SDVR) under the guidance and supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

After reviewing the evidence collected at the beginning of the investigation, the supervising prosecutor determined that it was sufficient to bring charges against the detained individual. The charges are for the intentional killing of a man of unknown identity in Krivina village in February 2025, by inflicting multiple blows to the body — specifically to the chest and abdomen. The death was caused by traumatic rupture of the spleen, leading to massive hemorrhage in the abdominal cavity.

The Prosecutor's Office will submit a request to the Sofia City Court for a detention order for the accused.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
18:04, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Border Police Receives 52 New Vehilces
Border Police Receives 52 New Vehilces
17:56, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 Body of Man Found Buried on Outskirts of Krivina
Body of Man Found Buried on Outskirts of Krivina
17:34, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
16:53, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
16:18, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
 Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours
Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours
15:59, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro
Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro
15:24, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
14:38, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Bulgaria will Have Six Helicopters for Fire-Fighting, Announced Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov.
Bulgaria will Have Six Helicopters for Fire-Fighting, Announced Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov.
14:26, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Three People Received a Chance for a Better Life Following a Donor Situation
Three People Received a Chance for a Better Life Following a Donor Situation
20:04, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
18:32, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too
Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too
18:00, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours
Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours
A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
Топ 24
Най-четени
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
Сделката за редкоземните метали: Зеленски отива във Вашингтон в петък, за да я подпише
Сделката за редкоземните метали: Зеленски отива във Вашингтон в...
Габриела Пеева и майка ѝ Красимира отиват на съд за убийството на Пейо Пеев
Габриела Пеева и майка ѝ Красимира отиват на съд за убийството на...
Арестуваха бившия кандидат за президент на Румъния Калин Джорджеску (ВИДЕО)
Арестуваха бившия кандидат за президент на Румъния Калин Джорджеску...
Медицински сестри готвят протест срещу съкращаване на времето за обучение
Медицински сестри готвят протест срещу съкращаване на времето за...
Украйна и САЩ са постигнали споразумение за редките минерали
Украйна и САЩ са постигнали споразумение за редките минерали
Астероид, открит от български учени, е наречен Перперикон
Астероид, открит от български учени, е наречен Перперикон
"Галъп": ГЕРБ начело, битка за второто място, ако избирахме днес
"Галъп": ГЕРБ начело, битка за второто място, ако...
Бъдещият германски канцлер обмисля извънредни разходи за отбрана в размер на 200 милиарда евро
Бъдещият германски канцлер обмисля извънредни разходи за отбрана в...
ЕК представи сделка за чиста индустрия
ЕК представи сделка за чиста индустрия