Protection Service Officer Martin Varadinov Released on His Own Recognizance, Military Court of Appeals Ruled

The Military Court of Appeal on October 29 overturned the ruling of the Sofia Military Court and imposed a reporting obligation as a pre-trial measure on the accused protection service officer, Martin Varadinov.

The court ruled that on 22 October he had used force, causing Sonya Koltuklieva’s injury — a fracture of the bone in her left shoulder.

Earlier, during the court hearing, Varadinov’s defence said there was new witness testimony, including from a witness who claimed to have heard the words “Go ahead, you’ll be paid!” while Koltuklieva had been speaking on the phone.

“Go ahead, you’ll be paid”: New witness testimony in the case involving Sonya Koltuklieva

According to Varadinov’s lawyer, Tervel Georgiev, the accused did not push Koltuklieva, and the shoulder injury was not caused by him.