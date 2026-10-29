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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protection Service Officer Martin Varadinov Released on His Own Recognizance, Military Court of Appeals Ruled

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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Запази

The court ruled that the guard had used force and that this was the cause of Sonya Koltuklieva's broken left shoulder

Гард на НСО, Мартин Варадинов, Соня Колтуклиева
Снимка: BTA

The Military Court of Appeal on October 29 overturned the ruling of the Sofia Military Court and imposed a reporting obligation as a pre-trial measure on the accused protection service officer, Martin Varadinov.

The court ruled that on 22 October he had used force, causing Sonya Koltuklieva’s injury — a fracture of the bone in her left shoulder.

Earlier, during the court hearing, Varadinov’s defence said there was new witness testimony, including from a witness who claimed to have heard the words “Go ahead, you’ll be paid!” while Koltuklieva had been speaking on the phone.

“Go ahead, you’ll be paid”: New witness testimony in the case involving Sonya Koltuklieva

According to Varadinov’s lawyer, Tervel Georgiev, the accused did not push Koltuklieva, and the shoulder injury was not caused by him.

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