Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area

Psychiatric care in our country is underfunded, admitted the Health Minister, and promised more money for this area in 2025.

According to Assoc. Prof. Kirilov, there are no plans to create psychiatric clinical pathways. Financing remains the responsibility of the Ministry of Health.

We asked the health minister what urgent measures the ministry can take following the recent incidents involving people with mental illnesses.

"Psychiatric care has nearly 2,000 beds. There is also a significant day care facility. And I say that it is underfunded, but we have trained staff, doctors who can deal with this problem," said Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov, Minister of Health.





"There are very few psychiatrists. Unfortunately, the specialty is not attractive", emphasized Assoc. "There are very few psychiatrists. Unfortunately, the specialty is not attractive," said Assoc. Prof. Michail Okoliyski from the Directorate "Mental Health and Prevention of Addictions" at the National Centre for Public Health and Analyses (NCPHA).

According to the health minister, not all currently available psychiatric beds are being used.

"Unfortunately, we are holding individuals with mental health issues on a daily basis, and some hospitals refuse to admit them because there are here are no places to accommodate them," said Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior on February 4. "Yesterday, actually, there were 358 vacant beds. In Sofia, there were 10 vacant beds. I don't think that increasing the number of beds is the decisive step right now," said the health minister.

According to the minister, when the condition of psychiatric patients worsens, they can be referred to specialists in outpatient care.

"BNT: How will control be ensured over whether a mental health patient, after being discharged from the hospital, continues to take their therapy? - The patient has relatives. They also have responsibility toward their loved ones. The healthcare system, as such, is obligated to ensure quality diagnosis, adequate and high-quality treatment, and, if necessary, to provide counseling on therapy," said Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov, Minister of Health.

However, many of the families of people with mental illnesses do not take care of them. And the state does not provide enough social services where people can receive support.

