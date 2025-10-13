Railway Worker Fatally Run Over at Mezdra Station Had Reportedly Agreed with the Train Drivers to Jump Off While the Train Was Still Moving

Another tragic incident has occurred involving Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). Two train drivers ran over a colleague at Mezdra station.

The victim, a 49-year-old railway worker, had been travelling aboard a freight train operated by a private carrier. He had agreed with the train drivers that they would slow down near the station to allow him to disembark. However, he jumped while the train was still moving and fell beneath the wheels.

Following toxicology tests, it was established that both train drivers were under the influence of drugs—one tested positive for methamphetamine, while the other for cannabis and methamphetamine.

The fatal incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. The railway employee had just finished his shift and arranged with the drivers to be dropped off at Mezdra station so he could return home. As the freight train—belonging to a private operator not authorised to make a stop at the station—slowed down, the man attempted to jump off but was caught under the wheels and fatally injured. Despite the swift response of emergency medics, he died on the way to the hospital.

“Nothing is known for certain, we can’t say anything because there were no witnesses and we weren’t there,” said Danail Dimitrov, a BDZ inspector. According to Ivan Ivanov, head of Mezdra station: “I believe he was still on duty. He got off while the train was moving and ended up under it. I can’t say why he got off. No one knows at this stage. As for the drivers being under the influence, I can’t confirm that—we don’t have the authority to test them.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdán Karadzhov condemned the incident, stressing there is no difference between the crimes committed by drug-impaired train drivers and those committed by drug-impaired motorists.

“This is already a crime. It is equivalent to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Bulgarian roads,” he said, adding that control and testing must be strengthened for both state and private operators. “Private freight companies must also provide assurances and bear responsibility for adhering to the same safety standards we imposed in February and March,” Karadjov added.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. The train drivers have not been detained, police confirmed.