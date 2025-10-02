БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
RIA: In Mountainous Areas Rain Is Turning into Snow, Motorists Advised to Use Appropriate Tyres

Drivers Urged to Exercise Caution, Adjust Speed, and Avoid Risky Overtaking

Снимка: Petrohan mountain pass/Road Infrastructure Agency
Снимка: Petrohan mountain pass/Road Infrastructure Agency

In the high-mountain areas, rain is turning to snow. Drivers planning to travel are advised to use vehicles equipped with suitable tyres, to drive carefully, maintain a safe speed, and avoid risky overtaking. Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall, which may turn to snow in mountain passes, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported on October 2.

Currently, snow is falling on the Petrohan Pass, and snow-clearing machines are actively working to ensure the safety of road users.

Regional road authorities and maintenance companies are monitoring weather forecasts and are ready to treat the road surfaces in high-mountain areas, where low temperatures and precipitation can create slippery and icy conditions, especially early in the morning.

Depending on weather conditions, winter maintenance of the national road network is expected to be introduced throughout the country between 1 and 15 November.If forecasts predict sustained drops in temperature, winter maintenance may begin earlier in high-mountain areas and passes, where conditions are conducive to ice formation and slipperiness in the early hours. The aim is to start preventive and snow-clearing operations as quickly as possible in anticipation of adverse weather, ensuring road passability.

photo by Road Infrastructure Agency

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to prepare their vehicles for winter driving in advance, not to wait for the first freezing temperatures, and to ensure their vehicles are in good technical condition.

All citizens and transport companies can access up-to-date road conditions and winter maintenance information via the Road Infrastructure Agency website – www.api.bg – or at any time by phone at 0700 130 20. The Situation Centre operates 24/7 year-round, collecting and consolidating data on the condition of national roads.

