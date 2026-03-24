Rise in Measles Cases Among Children in Vratsa District

The number of measles cases among children in the district of Vratsa (Northewest Bulgaria) is increasing. Of the 17 reported cases, nine have been laboratory confirmed. Newly registered cases include children aged between 11 months and 15 years, as well as one case involving a member of medical staff. Most of those infected have not been vaccinated against measles.

Five children with confirmed measles have been admitted for treatment to the infectious diseases ward of the hospital in Byala Slatina, the facility’s director said.

Dr Svetlana Todorova, Director of the Byala Slatina General Hospital, stated: “They are in a moderately serious general condition and, at this stage, have no complications. There is another child who is expected to be hospitalised, showing clinical signs of measles, although documentation from the general practitioner indicates the child has been vaccinated. He is 14 years old.”

The hospitalised children are aged between 8 and 15, with only one having received a vaccine, while another is due for a booster dose, typically administered at the age of 12.

Dr Todorova added: “We are seeing children without vaccinations being admitted. Parents report that they have not been immunised.”

Many parents have expressed concern over the continuing spread of measles. One mother said her child had not missed any vaccinations under the mandatory immunisation schedule, although some had been delayed due to illness.

Tanya Marinova said: “We may have been delayed at times because of illnesses, but we always made sure they were administered the following month. My child is fully vaccinated.” Severina Asenova commented: “The child is still very young — how can I vaccinate them?

— Are you against vaccines?

— Only the mandatory ones I accept. The newer ones they are testing — no.” Radoslav added: “It doesn’t affect us — we drink rakia, we’re from the mountains,” he joked, prompting laughter from his children.

— Are parents still concerned?

— Of course. We vaccinate regularly and see doctors. We are very strict about it.” Nadya said: “He had his last one just last week. Children should be vaccinated — they are very important.” Tanya Marinova added: “If they have been developed, it means they truly protect our children.”

Dr Svetlana Todorova, Director of the Byala Slatina General Hospital, suggested that the spread of measles in some communities is linked to insufficient compliance with isolation and quarantine measures.

“They often have larger families and travel frequently, which is why it is possible that more cases may emerge,” she said.

She also pointed to another factor:

“In my view, the Covid-19 pandemic strengthened anti-vaccination attitudes, which has negatively affected our immunisation programme. People should get vaccinated.”

The Ministry of Health has reminded the public that children who have missed the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine can be immunised at any time.

dr. Svetlana Todorova, director of the hospital - Byala Slatina: "They are in a moderately impaired general condition, so far they have no complications. There is another child who I understand will be hospitalized, and he has a clinical picture of measles, with an attached document from the personal doctor that the child has been vaccinated, he is 14 years old."

The children are aged between 8 and 15 and only one of them has had the vaccine and another is due for a revaccination, which is usually done at the age of 12.

dr. Svetlana Todorova, director of the hospital - Byala Slatina: "We notice that there are children without vaccines who come to us. They report that they have not been vaccinated."

Most parents are worried about the ongoing measles cases.

Tanya Marinova: "Even we have had a cold since last week and she is not even going to nursery at the moment."

The mother says her child has not missed a vaccine on the mandatory immunization calendar.

Tanya Marinova: "We might have been late because of viruses, but we had to have them the next month. With all vaccines it is." Severina Assenova: "It's a bit how to vaccinate him? - are you against vaccines? - For the compulsory ones only, the new ones who try them - no!" Radoslav: "It doesn't catch us that we drink brandy, we're from the Balkans /laughs from his children/ - is there still worry in the parents? - Of course, we vaccinate often, we go to our doctors. It's all strictly with us." Nadia: "He had his last one last week. To get vaccinated, because they are important, they are very important for the children." Tanya Marinova: "Since they are invented, it means that they really protect our children."

The reason for the spread of measles among minorities is:

dr. Svetlana Todorova, director of the Byala Slatina Hospital: "They do not satisfactorily observe the isolation and quarantine measures, they have many children, they travel, and so I think it is not impossible that some more cases will appear."

But there is another explanation.

dr. Svetlana Todorova, director of the hospital - Byala Slatina: "The epidemic of smallpox, in my opinion, has increased the anti-vaxer sentiment and this has had a bad impact on our immunization calendar. People, get vaccinated!"

And the health ministry reminds that children with missed measles, mumps and rubella vaccine can be immunized at any time.