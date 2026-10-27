Road Infrastructure Agency: Drivers Urged to Travel in Vehicles Equipped for Winter Conditions as Weather Set to Worsen

The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers planning to travel over the coming days to set off in vehicles equipped for winter conditions. There was light snowfall today, October 27, at the Petrohan Pass, and meteorologists are forecasting worsening weather, precipitation and falling temperatures. In the mountains — the Balkan Range, Vitosha, Rila and Pirin — it is expected to snow.

Regional road authorities are monitoring the weather forecast and are on standby to take the necessary measures to treat road surfaces in high-altitude areas and mountain passes as needed.

Drivers are advised to exercise extra caution, drive at an appropriate speed and maintain a safe distance. They should avoid sudden manoeuvres and overtaking snow-clearing vehicles. Vehicles that are not equipped for winter conditions can block traffic, making journeys more difficult for all other drivers and hindering the work of snow-clearing machines, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.