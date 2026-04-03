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Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
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Road Transport Companies Begin Organising Protests

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Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
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Transport firms consider halting services and placing staff on unpaid leave

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The Chamber of Road Transport Operators in Bulgaria, together with other industry organisations, is calling for urgent measures amid a deepening energy crisis, warning that the Bulgarian transport sector faces unprecedented challenges due to escalating international tensions and sharply rising fuel prices.

In a position sent to the caretaker prime minister and the ministers of transport and finance, the sector says it is on the brink of survival, adding that a lack of timely support poses serious risks to the national economy.

“Pressure in the sector is already translating into concrete action. Some transport companies have begun organising protest measures, including discussions on suspending operations and placing staff on unpaid leave,” the statement said.

Industry representatives warn that Bulgarian carriers are already losing their positions on the international market, urging authorities to take urgent and adequate action.

While acknowledging the government’s stated intentions — including a possible moratorium on leasing payments and an increase in the toll programme budget — the organisations say there is still no clarity on how these measures will be implemented in practice.

The organisation also writes that these steps cannot serve as the main instruments of support and reiterate that the key urgent measure should be the introduction of a so-called “transport tax credit” to provide immediate liquidity to companies.

"As a fundamental and urgent measure, we reiterate the need to introduce the so-called 'transport tax credit' to provide immediate liquidity to companies," the position paper reads.

The proposal includes creating a secure platform through which part of fuel costs could be offset against tax and social security liabilities.

The sector is also calling for targeted support for the bus transport services sector, including non-subsidised routes and tourism transport, to prevent disruptions to connectivity and rising social tensions.

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