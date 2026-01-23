Rumen Radev Leaves Presidency After Nine Years in Office

After nine years as Head of State, Rumen Radev left the Presidency building on January 23. He was seen off at the ceremonial entrance by Vice-President Iliana Iotova, who has now assumed the role of President after the Constitutional Court accepted Radev's resignation as Head of State.

“I am glad that nine years ago the Bulgarian people entrusted me with the responsibility of being their President, and that their support continues today. You can see how many people are here, and for me this is truly moving. This emotion is more valuable to me than any opinion poll,” Mr Radev said. “Today was my last day as President, but also my first day as a citizen who, like all Bulgarians, believes that through joint efforts we can change Bulgaria, defend democracy, uphold the rule of law and accelerate economic development. So that each and every one of us can feel protected, free and a dignified citizen of a European Bulgaria. “And when you speak about the forthcoming elections, I want to say that they cannot stop the wave. Because we are many, as you can see, because we are together, and because our cause is shared – it is Bulgaria. It was an honour for me.”

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

It now falls to Iotova to conduct consultations with parliamentary groups and potential caretaker Prime Ministers, and to set the date for the early parliamentary elections.

Radev announced his resignation as Head of State in a televised address on the evening of January 19, and submitted it to the Constitutional Court on January 20.

Radev was the fifth democratically-elected President of Bulgaria and the first to resign before the expiry of his term. According to the Constitution, on his departure from office, Vice President Iotova assumed the duties of President for the remainder of the term of office, until the January 2027, to which Radev was elected.