Second illegal Slaughterhouse Uncovered in Debelets, Food Safety Authorities Say

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has identified a second illegal slaughterhouse in the town of Debelets, the Regional Directorate of Food Safety in Veliko Tarnovo has announced.

The facility is located in close proximity to the first illegal slaughterhouse, which was discovered and sealed by law enforcement authorities on April 8

During the check, inspectors found more than 600 kilograms of meat – including buffalo, pork and horse meat – as well as offal and hides without the required markings and documentation of origin. It was established that the animals had been slaughtered without the presence of an official veterinarian and without ante-mortem and post-mortem inspections.

Live buffalo and pigs were also found at the site, some of which were without ear tags. One ear tag was discovered, through which it was established that the animal originated from an unregistered livestock holding associated with the slaughterhouse. The unidentified animals have been placed under restriction, and blood samples are to be taken to determine their health status.

Inspectors also found more than 200 kilograms of dairy products – including yoghurt, ayran and other items with expired shelf life, which are to be destroyed.

The site has been closed pending clarification of the animals’ health status and compliance with registration requirements. The owner will be issued an administrative penalty, the directorate said.