Serious Car Accident Results in Closure of Primorsko-Sozopol Road

A major traffic accident has resulted in the closure of the Primorsko-Sozopol road near Arkutino. The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 PM on July 3.

According to reports, a passenger car carrying a man and his two children veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a truck heading towards Primorsko. The impact caused the truck to overturn.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the car’s sudden lane change. The father and his two children were taken to hospital.

In the meantime, traffic is being redirected along an alternative route via Driver’s Beach, Duni Resort, Kavatsi Complex, and Sozopol.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.